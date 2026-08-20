Brian Hickerson Breaks His Silence After Hayden Panettiere’s Death

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Brian Hickerson is speaking out following the sudden death of his on-and-off girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere.

Hickerson’s attorney, Sloan Ellis, issued a brief statement Thursday as questions continue to surround the actress’ death at age 36.

“Hayden’s death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed,” Ellis told TMZ.

Hayden Panettiere (ABC’s Nashville) performs during “Nashville for Africa” a Benefit for the African Childrens Choir at the Ryman Auditorium on February 15, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Ellis went on to stress that there is no indication that foul play factored into Hayden’s death.

“As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play,” he continued, adding:

“Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, August 16.

First responders attempted to revive the actress, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police report subsequently confirmed that Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were at the residence when emergency personnel arrived. According to the report, Hickerson showed police a bag containing medications Panettiere had been taking.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office previously said an autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to Panettiere’s death, while her official cause and manner of death remain pending additional investigation and testing.

Hickerson and Panettiere had a complicated history.

The pair began dating in 2018 and endured multiple breakups and reconciliations. Their relationship also included allegations of domestic violence, with Hickerson pleading no contest to felony charges involving Panettiere in 2021.

Earlier this week, police visited Hickerson’s family home as part of a probe to determine if criminal conduct played a role in Hayden’s death.

Now, as investigators work to determine exactly what happened to the beloved actress, Hickerson is asking the public to let them do their job.

For now, he says there will be no more comments from his side.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.