Milania Giudice, Daughter of Teresa Giudice, Arrested For Assault

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UPDATE: Multiple outlets are now reporting that Milania Giudice struck her alleged victim in the head during an altercation.

Milania appeared remotely for a hearing this week to answer to charges that she “did knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense.”

Milania’s alleged victim has been identified only by the initials “LR.”

Read on for our initial coverage of Milania’s legal woes:

Milania Giudice attends Cosmopolitan NYFW on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan NYFW)

It looks like more legal drama for the notorious Giudice family.

Both Teresa and Joe Giudice have served time in prison, and now, Milania Giudice, the 20-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, has been arrested on assault charges.

According to surfaced court records obtained by Page Six, Milania was arrested last month in New Jersey and charged in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

The arrest reportedly took place on May 14 following an incident in Montville Township.

According to court and law enforcement records, Milania was charged with simple assault and purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury.

Authorities have classified the matter as a domestic violence case.

At this point, very few details about the alleged incident have been made public.

Neither Milania nor her famous mother has commented publicly on the arrest, and it remains unclear whether the case has been resolved or is still moving through the legal system.

As always, it’s important to remember that Milania has only been arrested, not convicted, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The news comes during what should have been an exciting time for Milania.

The Bravo veteran recently completed her sophomore year at the University of Tampa, where she has been attending school since leaving New Jersey in 2024.

Fans of RHONJ have watched Milania grow up on television for years.

Known for her outspoken personality and memorable one-liners, she became one of the franchise’s most recognizable Housewives kids long before she was old enough to drive.

Unfortunately, growing up in the Giudice family has also meant living through more than her fair share of legal controversies.

Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice both pled guilty to fraud charges more than a decade ago. Joe was later deported from the United States and now resides outside the country.

In recent years, Teresa has continued to battle financial and legal headlines, including reports involving tax liens and other money-related issues.

As a result, the Giudice daughters have spent much of their lives navigating public attention that most young adults could never imagine.

Whether this latest incident proves to be a brief legal hiccup or something more serious remains to be seen.

For now, however, it’s yet another difficult headline for a family that has rarely been far from controversy.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.