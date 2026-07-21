MrBeast and Thea Booysen: Married!!!

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MrBeast is officially off the market!

The YouTube superstar, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, married longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen during a private wedding celebration on Richard Branson’s exclusive Necker Island, according to a report from People.

The couple tied the knot in front of approximately 70 close friends and family members after several days of festivities on the luxurious Caribbean island.

MrBeast attends the Los Angeles VIP screening of “Beast Games” Season Two with Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Rather than turning the occasion into a social media spectacle — like some recent newlyweds — Donaldson and Booysen opted for a low-key celebration with no cameras beyond their professional wedding photographer.

“This will definitely be more family and friends — definitely more private,” Donaldson had previously said while discussing his wedding plans.

“It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things.”

The festivities reportedly began on July 14 and stretched across an entire week, giving guests plenty of time to enjoy Necker Island’s amenities before the couple exchanged vows.

Wedding attendees spent time snorkeling, kitesurfing and even interacting with the island’s resident kangaroos and lemurs before the ceremony, which was officiated by a family friend who is an ordained minister.

Donaldson and Booysen first met in 2022 while the YouTube creator was visiting South Africa. Introduced through a mutual friend at dinner, the pair quickly connected over their shared interests.

“When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was,” Booysen recalled. “I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he’s actually a nice guy.”

After returning to the United States, Donaldson reached out via X, and the two soon began a long-distance relationship.

He proposed on Christmas Day in 2024 while both of their families looked on after disguising the engagement ring as part of a gift exchange.

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, Booysen says little will change in their day-to-day lives.

“It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality,” she told People. “Ever since we started dating we’ve been doing it with the goal of marriage.”

She also described the wedding week as “heaven,” adding that she and Donaldson hope to make gathering their friends and family for a week-long celebration an annual tradition.

Our congratulations go out to Mr. and Mrs. Beast!