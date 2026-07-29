Jared Leto Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Teens; Actor Denies Allegations

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In a scathing new BBC documentary, four women accuse Jared Leto of sexually assaulting them while they were still in their teens.

Now, Leto is pushing back against allegations detailed in a new BBC documentary, with the actor and musician firmly denying claims of criminal sexual conduct.

The Oscar winner released a statement after the film Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret featured accusations from multiple women, including four who alleged misconduct occurred when they were teenagers.

Jared Leto attends CinemaCon 2025- Walt Disney Studios Invites you to its 2025 presentation highlighting its upcoming release schedule at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Leto denied the allegations, saying he has never sexually assaulted anyone and calling the claims “absolutely and categorically false.”

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life,” Leto said in his response (via USA Today).

The BBC documentary includes interviews with women who accuse Leto of inappropriate and criminal behavior spanning several years.

The film features accounts from 10 women, with four women making allegations of criminal sexual conduct.

Leto has denied the allegations and maintained that the claims made against him are untrue. Leto has disputed similar accusations that have surfaced in the past.

The documentary examines numerous accusations involving Leto, who has built a decades-long career as both an actor and musician.

The film includes interviews with individuals who describe alleged encounters with him, as well as accounts from people connected to his music career.

The allegations are disputed by Leto, and no criminal charges have been announced in connection with the claims reported in the documentary.

The controversy comes as Leto remains one of Hollywood’s most recognizable performers. He won an Academy Award for his role in the 2013 Dallas Buyers Club and has also served as the lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars since 1998.

It’s unclear at this time if the accusations against Leto will result in any civil or criminal actions.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.