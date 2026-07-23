Amy Duggar: I'm No Contact With the Duggars! If They Wanna Talk, I Have Conditions ...

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No one in the extended family has been more outspoken after Joseph’s arrest than Amy.

She’s openly admitting that, with very few exceptions, she’s “no contact” with her uncle, aunt, and cousins.

Considering that her mom called for the Duggars to be investigated, that’s really no surprise.

Now, Amy says that she’s open to a dialogue with some of her cousins. But there are conditions.

Amy Duggar attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

During an interview with Oxygen, the infamous Duggar cousin revealed that she is not in touch with Jim Bob, with Michelle, or with most of her cousins.

“I have heard nothing from them,” she confirmed.

“Absolutely, there is no contact,” Amy emphasized.

There are many reasons to go no contact with family who were once important to you. How the Duggars have responded to Josh and now Joseph’s arrests and related scandals is only one of them.

She added: “That is just something that I have put boundaries in place.”

Amy Duggar King exclusively told Oxygen she recently reached out to Joseph Duggar's alleged victim to offer support. Joseph Duggar plead not guilty to all charges. https://t.co/kvRVyZ4xaf pic.twitter.com/fRlJANVxk8 — E! News (@enews) July 22, 2026

“I don’t know what they’re thinking,” Amy admitted with a bit of resignation.

“I don’t know really what’s going on on that side of the family,” she added.

“From what I see in the news that I’ve gathered, it’s heavy,” Amy assessed. “It’s really heavy.”

Beliefs among the Duggars likely range from denial to horror to, as we have mentioned in the past, the belief that sinister supernatural forces are attacking their family.

With that in mind, Amy remains in close contact with her cousin, Jill. Not so with Jill’s parents or most of her siblings.

“I would be open to a conversation with any of my cousins that are free and good people,” Amy clarified.

“I would love to connect with maybe some of the girls,” she expressed.

Amy set the condition: “However, they have to be able to have an open and honest conversation with me.”

“If you wanna get to know the real me, the door is open,” Amy reiterated. “but I’m gonna protect my son no matter what, from anyone and everyone I possibly can that I think might have some issues.”

She admitted: “So far, no one has really walked through it except for Jill. Jill and I are so extremely close.”

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

“Jill and I were in communication the second we found out,” Amy said of Joseph’s arrest for child sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl.

“I can’t describe the amount of pain that she has felt through all of the different scandals and all the different horrible things that have happened in our family,” she expressed.

Amy added: “My heart just goes out to her.”

She did clarify that she does not feel hatred towards her extended family. She wishes that they were healthy and good, but knows that they are not.

“I feel like the truth has always been so hard to find in my family,” Amy lamented. It seems unlikely that that cycle will break with most of her cousins any time soon.