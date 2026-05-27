Matthew Perry’s Assistant Sentenced to 41 Months In Prison In Connection With …

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Back in October of 2023, beloved Friends star Matthew Perry drowned in his hot tub while under the influence of ketamine.

In the years since, several people close to the actor have been arrested and charged in connection with Perry’s death.

Today, saw yet another conviction, as Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s longtime live-in assistant, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy tied to the actor’s fatal overdose.

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. “The Invention of Lying” on September 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

According to People, Iwamasa was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges connected to Perry’s death at age 54.

Prosecutors alleged that the assistant helped obtain ketamine for the iconic actor during the final weeks of his life and even administered injections despite having no medical training.

The sentencing marks another painful chapter in the legal fallout surrounding Perry’s sudden passing.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023.

His death was later ruled an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

According to investigators, Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine after helping facilitate access to the drug through a network of suppliers.

Court filings alleged that Perry had become increasingly dependent on ketamine treatments, which were designed to help curtail the substance abuse issues that had plagued him throughout his adult life.

Authorities claim that on the day Perry died, Iwamasa administered multiple injections to the actor, including one shortly before Perry was found dead.

The assistant later cooperated with investigators as prosecutors widened the case to include multiple defendants accused of profiting from Perry’s addiction struggles.

Perry had long been candid about his substance abuse struggles, famously detailing his years of addiction and recovery efforts in interviews and in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

For millions of fans, he will forever be remembered as lovable fan favorite Chandler Bing, but behind the scenes, Perry was fighting battles far more painful than many realized.

Now, with another sentencing complete, the legal reckoning surrounding the actor’s death continues.