Britney Spears Teases Baby Plans: ‘Hopefully This Year’

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Despite her recent troubles, fans continue to rally around and support Britney Spears.

But they sometimes have questions about what she’s telling them.

Did Britney just tease the (future) introduction of a baby? Is she pregnant?

See what you can make of this cryptic post. At the very least, she has babies on the brain.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

‘Hopefully this year’

Late into the night on Wednesday, July 15, Britney shared an Instagram caption alongside a series of photos.

“If you’re lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to,” she began.

Sharing a fingers crossed emoji, Britney write that this could be “hopefully this year.”

Britney teased: “And if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!!”

Taking a more mysterious turn, she wrote: “Come what may… oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I’m found yet there begin!!!! It’s in the silence!!!!!!”

In her Instagram caption from late in the night on July 15, Britney Spears shared that she’ll “hopefully” introduce someone “beautiful” to fans soon. Oh? (Image Credit: Instagram)

As for the photos themselves, Britney shared a number of snaps, several following a baby-related motif.

One, for example, showed a major throwback of her holding one of her infant sons. Both Sean Preston and Jayden James are now young adults.

Another was a piece of art, depicting a woman finding a sleeping infant inside a shell.

There was also a video — showing Britney doing backflips.

In addition, Britney shared a phtoo of her holding hands with her younger adult son, Jayden.

Does she want more kids? Yes

It is no secret that Britney would like to have more kids.

For over a dozen years, the conservatorship that pumped her full of unwanted medication against her will and controlled every aspect of her life — from whether she could have a soda to when she went on vacation — also prevented her from having more kids.

You don’t get your life back when years have been taken from you. And there is a certain point at which conception becomes more difficult, and pregnancy becomes more dangerous.

Britney did conceive with ex-husband Sam Asghari. However, the two shared in 2022 that they suffered a tragic miscarriage.

In June, Britney admitted that she would still like to have another baby some day.

Is that what Britney is talking about with this post?

Maybe.

But we don’t think that Britney is announcing that she’s pregnant, here. If so, she’s only teasing it.

She could be speaking aspirationally. Britney could also be referring to someone else being pregnant.

When people post sort of vague, poetic things to social media, it’s tempting to treat it like it’s a message to decode into prose. But that’s not always helpful.