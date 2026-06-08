Kroy Biermann Brought OnlyFans Model Girlfriend on Family Trip, Court Documents Allege

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Kim Zolciak’s divorce from Kroy Biermann just keeps getting messier.

As everyone is painfully aware, Kroy has been dating again.

Court documents now claim that he also brought his latest girlfriend on a family trip to Florida.

This girlfriend is an OnlyFans model. There are questions about Kroy’s judgment and parenting.

Kroy Biermann and Zolciak attend the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

Who is Bri?

At the end of last week, TMZ reported that Kroy has been dating a woman named Bri.

Bri, the report details, is an OnlyFans model.

TMZ sometimes finds out about relationships through eyewitnesses, photographs, or courtroom disclosures.

Interestingly, this time, they found out from a letter addressed to the court-appointed guardian, advising family court on custody matters.

The letter — a statement from the mother of the girlfriend of one of Kim and Kroy’s sons — accused Kroy of poor judgment.

According to the letter, Bri allegedly accompanied Kroy during a family getaway.

“The woman is not someone who needs to be around teenage kids,” the letter stated at one point.

It reportedly continued: “Or giving advice on their behavior.”

Obviously, the suggestion that an OnlyFans model or any other type of sex worker should not be around children by virtue of their profession isn’t only wrong — it’s bigoted.

However, an individual with any sort of job under the sun might not be an appropriate person to bring around one’s minor children.

The writer is rooting for them both, sort of

Kroy has claimed that Kim is a neglectful parent.

However, the letter says that Kim is regularly “in contact with her children around the clock.”

The writers explains that she is consistently “monitoring their well-being, location, and safety.”

While this letter blasts Kroy’s judgment and girlfriend, it also isn’t taking sides ina traditional sense.

The writer expresses that she has “hope that these children can have both parents as part of their life, if possible.”

Kroy is a hot enough guy if you’re into DILFs in the midst of messy divorces. It makes sense that he’d be dating an attractive woman, as Bri presumably is.

But exes have to exercise good judgment when introducing new partners to their children.

It’s possible that Kroy did just that with Bri.

It’s also possible that he rushed — possibly for the wrong reasons. A lot of exes try to one-up or spite their exes using their children as intermediaries. That’s not healthy.

The sooner that they fully resolve their divorce (custody and all), the sooner that everyone can move on in a healthy way.