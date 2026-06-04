Princess Lilibet Glows Adorably in Birthday Tribute Photos

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Happy birthday!

If you’ve seen Prince Harry or Meghan Markle’s posts on your feed, you know what day it is.

It’s Princess Lilibet’s birthday!

Both parents are honoring their precious daughter on her birthday, even offering never-before-seen photos of her.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet children and their families during a visit to the Royal Childrenâ€™s Hospital on April 14, 2026. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Happy birthday!

Thursday, June 4 was the fifth birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet.

To mark the milestone birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

One snap showed Harry holding their royal daughter, who wore a light colored dress.

Both parents smiled adoringly at their little girl.

The second image showed Lilibet wearing that same dress, her head turned to the side as she admired a beautiful flower while walking in the grass.

The Instagram post also included a heartwarming caption.

“Our dream girl,” the affectionate post began.

“Happy 5th birthday, Lili,” the post concluded, adding a white heart emoji.

Wisely, comments were turned off.

This is a birthday celebration, not an invitation for Meghan-hating trolls to say whatever they feel will be most hurtful under a veil of semi-anonymity.

Her brother’s birthday was only one month ago

Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet back in June of 2021.

This came only a little after one year after they departed the royal firm and the UK, leaving the burden’s of Harry’s birth — but not his family — behind.

In some ways, Lili’s name was a nod to how dearly they held the positive things about the Prince’s family.

“Lilibet” was a childhood nickname of Elizabeth II, Harry’s beloved grandmother.

Additionally, her middle name, “Diana,” was of course the name of his famous mother. Both women are now deceased.

Just one month earlier, on May 6, Meghan and Harry celebrated their firstborn’s birthday.

Their son, Prince Archie, turned 7 years old.

Two spring birthdays clearly make for some gorgeous birthday photos.

Meghan and Harry are, like so many celebrity parents, working to find the right balance in their children’s privacy and building their personal brands as an investment into their futures.

But those futures are a long way off. In the meantime, we wish Lili a very happy birthday.