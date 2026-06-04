Nicole Brown’s Sister Urges NFL to Ban OJ Simpson’s Jersey Number Ahead of …

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More than three decades after the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman shocked the nation, Nicole’s sister is asking the NFL to honor the victims.

In an interview with TMZ ahead of the June 12 anniversary of Nicole and Ron’s deaths, Tanya Brown revealed that she wants the league to permanently retire the number 32. For every team.

Usually, a jersey number is retired as a tribute to a legendary player’s achievements on the field.

But Tanya wants 32 — which OJ wore during his time with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers — abolished because of Simpson’s misdeeds off the field.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pose at the premiere of the “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult” in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

“It’s the 32nd year of Nicole and Ron’s murders,” she the outlet this week.

She added that seeing the number on the field continues to stir painful memories.

“Every time I see someone on the field with that number, it brings me back and I have trauma,” she explained.

As football fans know, Simpson wore number 32 throughout his legendary NFL career.

Long before he became one of the most controversial figures in American history, he was, of course, regarded as one of the greatest running backs ever to play the game.

Rather than continuing to celebrate Simpson’s football legacy, Tanya believes the focus should shift toward remembering the victims whose lives were cut short.

The request comes more than three decades after Brown and Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Nicole’s Los Angeles home.

OJ was famously acquitted of the murders in a highly publicized criminal trial in 1995, though he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil case.

Simpson passed away in 2024 following several turbulent years that included a stint in prison for crimes unrelated to the Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman murders.

Tanya has spent years speaking publicly about the devastating impact the case had on her family and the lasting trauma that remains decades later.

She has often advocated for domestic violence awareness and for keeping attention on victims rather than perpetrators.

Whether the NFL would ever consider retiring number 32 across the league is another question entirely.

But Tanya’s message is clear: after all these years, she wants Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman remembered first.

And she hopes the number that became synonymous with O.J. Simpson’s football greatness will someday honor the victims instead.