Olivia Rodrigo Blasts 'Barbaric' Trump Administration for Using Her Song in ICE Video

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Whether the subject is her music, her fans, or her feelings about Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo has never been shy about speaking her mind.

And this week, the Grammy-winning superstar once again made her feelings known about the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

In a new interview, Olivia condemned ICE social media videos that used her song “All-American B–ch” over footage of arrests and deportations.

Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Olivia described the footage as “barbaric” and voiced her support for immigrant communities affected by ongoing deportation efforts.

“It was so deeply disturbing to see that propaganda, and the fact it was my song in there made me feel even more enraged,” Rodrigo told Dazed magazine.

“What they’re doing is so awful and barbaric and cruel. I am really sad to be in a country that thinks that’s okay,” she continued, adding:

“Living in LA, I am devastated about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration.”

The singer went on to criticize the treatment of immigrants and families caught up in enforcement actions, arguing that the videos and raids represent a troubling moment for the country.

It’s hardly the first time Rodrigo has publicly clashed with the Trump administration over immigration issues.

The pop star first blasted federal officials in late 2025.

At the time, Rodrigo accused the administration of using her music to spread what she described as “racist, hateful propaganda” and demanded that her work not be associated with the message.

The latest comments suggest that Olivia’s opposition to those policies has only intensified.

Her statement quickly spread across social media as supporters praised her willingness to speak out on a politically charged issue.

Immigration remains one of the most divisive topics in American politics, and celebrities who weigh in often find themselves facing criticism from both sides of the debate.

But Rodrigo appears unconcerned about potential backlash.

Over the past several years, she has repeatedly used her platform to advocate for causes she believes in, including reproductive rights and voter engagement.

For now, Rodrigo’s latest comments have reignited conversation about the role celebrities play in political activism, and whether stars should use their massive platforms to weigh in on controversial public policy issues.

Whatever the impact might be on her career or public image, it’s clear that

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t interested in staying silent.

And given her track record, it’s safe to assume this won’t be the last time she uses her voice to address issues that matter to her.