James Handy: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Stabbed to Death at 81

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We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood.

James Handy — the actor best known for his work in films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji — is dead at the age of 81.

He was reportedly stabbed to death outside his home.

Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

According to Yahoo! News, police responded to a 911 call on the morning of June 3.

The caller reportedly told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill in connection with the killing. Investigators say Gledhill is the son of Handy’s girlfriend and lived at the residence with his mother.

Authorities allege that Gledhill identified himself to responding officers and told them he was the person they were seeking. He has been booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

At this time, officials have not publicly disclosed a motive for the attack, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have described the incident as isolated and said there does not appear to be any continuing threat to the public.

For decades, Handy was one of those actors audiences instantly recognized, even if they didn’t always know his name.

The New York native racked up more than 150 screen credits over a career that began in the 1970s.

In addition to memorable appearances in films such as Jumanji, Logan, and Top Gun: Maverick, Handy appeared on numerous television series, including Alias, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, Cold Case, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Many younger readers will most likely remember Handy as bartender Jimmy in the 2022 Top Gun sequel, while longtime television fans knew him from countless guest-starring and recurring roles across several decades.

Following news of his death, tributes began pouring in from colleagues and fans who remembered Handy as a talented and respected character actor whose work touched nearly every corner of film and television.

“With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,” said his agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas in a statement, adding:

“I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy.”

Our thoughts go out to James Handy’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.