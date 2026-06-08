Jariah Edwards Was 17 & Pregnant When She Was Fatally Shot; Baby, Delivered Via …

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Late last month, a fatal shooting claimed the life of a pregnant 17-year-old girl.

Her infant was delivered via C-section and put on life support.

Tragically, the newborn passed away over a week later.

It is a small consolation that police quickly caught and identified the alleged killer.

California police vehicles are positioned in San Diego. (Photo Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A tragedy compounded

On Saturday, May 30, a shooting took place in the 4900 block of Gardena Avenue in San Diego, California.

The victim was 17-year-old Jariah Edwards, as identified in a crowdfunding campaign that her family has launched.

Jariah was approximately 32 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head.

First responders found her unresponsive at around 1:10 AM.

Despite efforts to save her, Jariah was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jariah was from Arizona, and had only traveled to San Diego with family, staying at a short-term rental.

Her child was delivered via C-section even as she died.

However, on June 7 — over a week after Jariah’s killing — the infant died.

The cause of death was severe hypoxic brain injury.

Hypoxia is when one receives insufficient oxygen. In this case, it was fatal. The tragedy was compounded.

The one silver lining is that police say that they caught the guy

Anyone familiar with the statistics on both teen pregnancy and homicides where the victim is pregnant can already guess these next two details.

Jariah’s ex-boyfriend is a 21-year-old named Trevon Williams. The men who create teenage moms tend to be adult men.

And, according to the San Diego Police Department, he traveled to San Diego — separately from her and her family — via rideshare.

SDPD says that he lured her to come out of her family’s rental using flowers.

Then, authorities say, he shot her in the head and fled. Pregnancy puts people at risk of being killed by the father of their child, actual or presumed.

According to the SDPD, Williams “fled on foot to a nearby canyon.”

This exit strategy did not avail him. He was arrested at around 3 AM, not even two hours after Jariah was found.

Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession or transportation of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm. It is likely that the charges will change, and not in his favor.

Prosecutors already have possession of recordings in which Williams seemingly confessed. The court also heard evidence that, prior to her murder, Jariah planned to file for a restraining order against her ex.

Williams’ next hearing is on June 12. For now, he has been remanded — that is, held without bail — to San Diego Central Jail.