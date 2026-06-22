Kelly Osbourne Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Ozzy on First Father’s Day Since His …

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Sunday was Father’s Day. A difficult day for many, for one reason or another.

For what’s left of Kelly Osbourne, this wasn’t just a holiday without her dearly departed dad.

She marked her first Father’s Day after Ozzy’s passing with a glowing tribute to her late father.

Kelly also shared a heartwarming message that he shared with her before the end.

Kelly Osbourne attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026, (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

‘The ache of missing you is the price of loving you’

On Sunday, June 21, the 41-year-old television personality took to Instagram to share a Father’s Day tribute.

“Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments,” Kelly began her caption.

“The advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see,” she wrote.

“The ache of missing you is the price of loving you,” Kelly acknowledged.

She continued: “And I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!”

“I will never stop missing you,” Kelly affirmed in her caption.

This is, notably, her first Father’s Day since Ozzy Osbourne passed away.

“It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you,” she gushed.

Kelly concluded her emotional caption with: “Until we meet again!”

Alongside her words, Kelly shared a series of throwback photos — most of which showed her as a baby or young child alongside an unbelievably young-looking Ozzy.

On her first Father’s Day since Ozzy’s passing, Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late dad. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘All I want is for the two of you to be happy’

In her Stories, Kelly also shared a screenshot of a text that she received from her late father prior to his passing.

“Ya know what, whenever I’m feeling sick and miserable all I have to do is watch the video you sent of little sid in the bath and it make me so happy that it all just go away,” the rocker wrote at the time.

That is a reference to Sidney Wilson, Kelly’s son.

She and Sid Wilson welcomed Little Sid in 2022.

“I just [wish] you were both still here,” Ozzy added. “I really love the both of you and all I want is for the two of you to be happy.”

On July 22, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne passed away.

The cause of death was a heart attack alongside coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

He was 76 years old at the time. He had lived a long, wild life.

Even before his death, Kelly had begun to make headlines for her alarmingly gaunt features, prompting many to worry about her health as they would if she were posing on the red carpet with an open wound.

Thus far, she has not been receptive to fan comments urging her to seek health for a health situation that appears beyond her control. For her sake and that of Little Sid’s, we hope that she seeks help soon.