Daveigh Chase’s Mother Says Her Death Was Not a Surprise; Disney Star Failed to …

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As we previously reported, actress Daveigh Chase died this week at the age of 35.

Now, her mother is opening up about the heartbreaking reality of losing her daughter.

In an emotional interview with the Daily Mail, Cathy Chase spoke publicly for the first time since Daveigh’s death, describing the devastating moment she learned that her daughter was gone.

Actress Daveigh Chase arrives at HBO’s “Big Love” Season 5 Premiere held at the Directors Guild Of America on January 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

“I was devastated,” Cathy said, recalling the overwhelming grief she felt after receiving the news.

The grieving mother says she initially struggled to believe the reports were true.

“I let out this guttural scream,” she told the outlet, describing a moment of anguish that sent her running into her backyard in disbelief.

Daveigh died on June 16 after suffering complications from meningitis and a severe blood infection that led to sepsis and multiple organ failure.

She had reportedly been hospitalized earlier this month while battling malnutrition.

For many fans, Daveigh will forever be remembered as the voice of Lilo in Disney’s beloved Lilo & Stitch franchise and as the terrifying Samara Morgan in the horror classic The Ring.

She also provided the English-language voice of Chihiro in Spirited Away and appeared in cult classics like Donnie Darko and HBO’s Big Love.

The tragedy is compounded by a claim from Chase’s former manager, John Ryan, who says she was “too far gone” to collect millions that were owed to her from her work on Lilo & Stitch.

Despite her incredible success in the industry, the actress reportedly endured years of personal struggles.

According to her mother, Daveigh became increasingly difficult to locate in recent years.

Cathy told the Daily Mail that she spent countless nights searching online databases and missing-person resources in hopes of finding her daughter.

“As a mother, you don’t give up on your child,” Cathy said.

“I was hoping she would still come home.”

The interview also addressed allegations that Cathy had abandoned her daughter during her struggles with addiction and homelessness.

She strongly denied those claims, insisting that she never stopped searching for Daveigh and never gave up hope that they would eventually reconnect.

According to reports, Daveigh’s downward spiral began years ago following a motorcycle accident that led to pain medication use and eventually substance abuse issues.

Ryan has also claimed that addiction played a major role in the actress’ disappearance from public life.

In the days since her death, questions have also emerged regarding an online fundraiser created by a man identifying himself as Daveigh’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez.

Ryan publicly questioned the fundraiser’s legitimacy, claiming that Daveigh already had financial resources available through a SAG trust account. Hernandez has maintained that any money raised would go toward memorial expenses and honoring Daveigh’s memory.

Our condolences go out to all of Daveigh’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.