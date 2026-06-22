‘Summer House’ Alum Danielle Olivera Welcomes Baby 10 Weeks Early

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With Summer House grabbing so much attention during Season 10, we shouldn’t forget past alums.

From Season 2 through Season 8, Danielle Olivera was a full-time cast member.

Now, she and her boyfriend have bittersweet news.

Their precious baby was born 10 weeks early, and is spending his first months of life in the NICU.

Danielle Olivera attends the Us Weekly + Maidenform Reality Star Style Awards Party at The Highlight Room on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Us Weekly)

‘Born June 21, 2026 — 10 weeks early’

Sunday, June 21, was both Father’s Day for many and Summer Solstice throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

Both of these special occasions had significance for Danielle and for her boyfriend, Eoin Heavey.

The two took to Instagram to share the news of their son’s premature birth.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 — 10 weeks early,” they began.

The post noted that Sunday was the “longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mum and dad.”

Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey shared the news of their son’s premature birth on the Summer Solstice, 2026. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for his first 2/3 months in this world,” the post acknowledged.

Premature births often come with health problems, meaning that the newborn requires special care and protection — even more so than other babies.

“But mum and dad can’t wait to bring him home,” the message continued, “hopefully soon.”

The couple went on to praise Stone Brook Medicine and the medical staff.

The couple gushed that they felt “mesmerized by the miracles they perform on a daily basis.”

‘Promoted to Dad’

“Dad was a nervous, terrified, sobbing mess but couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day,”

Speaking of Father’s Day, Heavey’s new status came into play.

One Instagram photo showed a short glass that had “Promoted to Dad” written on the side of it.

Another snap showed Olivera gazing upon her newborn while he remained safely within the incubator.

Premature births can be scary and risky. We’re all rooting for baby Aidan.

(Image Credit: Instagram)

Ahead of Season 9, fans learned that Danielle would not remain part of the cast of Summer House.

This left the new season looking a little less diverse without the fashion app founder.

Obviously, they haven’t lacked for drama.

All things considered, it’s probably best that Danielle left the Bravo series to live her best life.

We wish her and Heavey and of course baby Aidan all the best.