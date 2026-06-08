Jennifer Lopez ‘Struggling’ Financially Following Divorce, Failed Career …

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It’s almost impossible to imagine that someone like Jennifer Lopez could be dealing with any sort of financial stress.

But human beings can find a way to live beyond just about any means.

So when insiders claim that Jen’s divorce from Ben Affleck and her recent career setbacks have left her teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, they might not be lying.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Jennifer is still an extremely wealthy individual who’s worth hundreds of millions on paper,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“But as far as cash flow and recent earnings go, it’s been a struggle.”

Ben and Jen’s battle over their $68 million mansion was a reminder that even the very wealthy are not immune to financial stress.

And J-Lo’s decision to cancel her world tour in 2024 underscored the fact that she’s not the in-demand A-lister she was at the peak of her career.

But Lopez has a back catalog worth millions, and she still gets steady work as an actress.

Most recently, Lopez returned to her roots by starring in the Netflix rom-com Office Romance, opposite Brett Goldman, of Ted Lasso fame.

Throughout the press tour, there were rumors that Jen and Brett were dating.

But the insider claims that the couple merely flirted on the red carpet for the purpose of drumming up free press for the movie.

“J.Lo is smart enough to know that playing things up for the cameras is only going to benefit the movie, so that’s her primary reason for this flirt-fest with Brett,” said the insider.

“But more than that, it does boost her ego, and so it has that additional bonus.”

The source added that “it’s safer for her to have a fake romance at this point than actually put herself out there for real with a partner.”

“That’s another element that’s driven her to, along with the hype,” the insider explained.

It seems to have worked, as Office Romance is currently the number one movie on Netflix.

While that’s certainly a testament to Jen’s ongoing popularity, it’s hardly the sort of win that can turn her financial situation around on its own.

But we’re sure Jen will figure something out.

After all, she didn’t go from the block to the $68 million mansion by giving up when things get tough!