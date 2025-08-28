Emilie Kiser Takes ‘Full Accountability’ For Son’s Death In First …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in May, Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son Trigg drowned in the family’s swimming pool.

Now, the popular TikTok influencer is speaking out about the tragedy for the first time.

For Kiser, the situation is doubly painful, as her husband, Brady Kiser, was allegedly distracted by betting on an NBA game at the time of Trigg’s drowning.

Influencer Emilie Kiser is grieving the loss of her 3-year-old son. (YouTube)

Brady was the only adult in the home at the time of the accident.

Emilie Kiser shares grief with followers

“Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words,” Emilie wrote in a new post on TikTok.

“I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them [the right words] and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby,” she continued, adding:

“Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable. We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable.

“I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It’s a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure.”

Even though Emilie was not at home at the time of the accident, she went on to say that she takes “full accountability” for her failure to protect her son with the proper safety measures.

“I take full accountability as Trigg’s mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it’s something I will never overlook again,” she wrote, adding:

“I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

From there, Emilie thanked her friends, family, and fans for their support:

“We truly have the best and most supportive friends and family who have, quite literally, carried us through this and continue to do so daily,” she wrote.

“The support you have given us, the unconditional love, and the way you show up is something we will never be able to repay or thank you enough for. To my audience and the people who have supported us,” continued Emilie.

“I cannot thank you enough for the kind messages I have received, for the outpouring of love for our family, and for the support you have brought to me in these extremely tough times.”

Emilie concluded by admitting that she likely shared too much of her family’s life online and will be more mindful of her privacy going forward:

“Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online,” she wrote.

“In the future, I hope to be in a place to share more about how I am navigating this grief, but right now, all I can say is thank you for the love, compassion, patience and space you’ve given us to grieve. I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed.”

Emilie and Brady are also parents to a 5-month-old son.

We hope that by sharing her story, she’ll inspire other parents to take the proper safety precautions around the home.