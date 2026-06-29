Collin Gosselin Shades ‘Spiraling’ Kate Over Memoir: ‘What’s Done …

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Kate Gosselin may be about to be exposed like never before.

She knows it. And her estranged son, Collin, also knows it.

Ahead of Collin’s upcoming memoir, his notoriously awful mom is reportedly “spiraling.”

He’s throwing shade in her direction — blurring out her face while talking about the truth surfacing.

Kate Gosselin of the television show “Kate Plus Date speaks on February 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

‘What’s done in darkness will always come to light’

On Saturday, June 27, Collin took to his Instagram Story to boost a post by the New York Post.

The Post‘s teaser featured a snapshot of Kate Gosselin, the widely reviled mother of 8.

In the corner is a teaser for Collin’s upcoming memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

Though Collin will doubtless have plenty to say on other topics, from his siblings to his dad to his real mom to the abject horror of growing up on reality television, most expect his cutting words to target Kate.

According to the Post, Kate is also expecting that.

The New York Post alleges that Kate Gosselin is ‘spiraling’ ahead of her son’s book release. Good, if true. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Kate Gosselin is allegedly freaking out,” the Post‘s Instagram caption begins.

her alleged panic is “over what her estranged son Collin will reveal in his upcoming memoir, ‘In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.'”

The Post continued: Kate, who shares the 22-year-old with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, has allegedly told people that her son’s accusations are based off of ‘zero facts.'”

It is always interesting when someone claims that they’re being lied about without knowing what’s being said.

Are Collin’s discussions of his lived experiences, allegedly as Kate’s favorite victim, lies?

Collin Gosselin took the New York Post’s teaser, blurred out Mommy Dearest’s face, and included a quote from one of the replies on his Instagram Story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Now she’s spiraling’

Page Six has similar reporting on Kate’s alleged state of mind with Collin’s upcoming book launch.

“She didn’t expect any of this to ever come out,” an insider dished.

“Now she’s spiraling because she knows it’s about to hit the fan,” the source continued.

Kate’s plan may be to simply deny evidence, even though Collin says that he has “the evidence to back everything up.”

But, as the comment that Collin quoted in the blurred-face NY Post Story post reads: “What’s done in darkness will always come to light.”

Most abusive parents do not really imagine their evil deeds being exposed by adult children.

Our culture tends to discourage adults from speaking about crimes committed by their parents in childhood.

Kate was recorded hitting Collin when he was much younger. She allegedly locked him away in the basement. And she definitely shipped him off to an institution, separating him from his 5 fellow sextuplets.

Some may question why he is now estranged from many of his siblings. But it’s important to note that this is actually very normal in troubled households.

Siblings cling to the worst parent over the sibling who is the target of that parent’s wrath because they fear that they’ll be next, and the psychological effect lingers well into adulthood.

We wish Collin the very best with his life and with his upcoming book release!