Collin Gosselin Pens Beautiful Tribute to REAL Loving Mom, Colleen Conrad: ‘I …

Collin Gosselin is bringing tears to our eyes. And we’re not alone.

Robbed of his childhood and then publicly smeared by his notorious mother, his life has been an uphill battle.

But people have come into his life who have uplifted him and supported him along the way.

In a powerful tribute, Collin is thanking his dad’s ex-girlfriend for being a real mother to him, and making him part of her family.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin spoke frankly about the horrors of his childhood. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Collin Gosselin is grateful to have one mother figure who really loves him

In a recent TikTok update, Collin Gosselin is thanking the actual loving mother figure in his life.

Obviously, the young adult is not referring to the notorious Kate Gosselin.

She forfeited any claim to being a loving mother to Collin long before she institutionalized him as a tween.

Rather, he was discussing Colleen Conrad.

Though Colleen is Jon’s ex-girlfriend, she was there for Collin for years of his adolescence. Even after she and Jon split, she has shown up for Collin and spoken up for him.

Now-exes Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad in December 2018. They broke up in 2021. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

In his TikTok tribute, Collin penned in the caption that he has “the greatest people” in his life. They have helped him through “so much” in his young life.

“I always say that every man needs a mother, and I am so thankful I had mine,” Collin expressed. “Thank you Colleen.”

He added: “And thank you to everyone who has come into my life and been there for me.”

Within the post itself, Collin affirmed that he “always believed that family didn’t have to be blood.”

Colleen, he noted, was always there for him. Kate, he acknowledged, cannot honestly say the same.

Colleen ‘introduced me to your family, and they are now my family’

“You cheered for me the loudest when I graduated,” Collin Gosselin wrote in his Colleen tribute, “while my mother didn’t.”

He gushed: “You introduced me to your family, and they are now my family.”

Sure enough, Colleen and blood relatives of hers commented under the post to show their support to Collin.

“You never gave up on me, no matter how much I gave up on myself,” Collin praised.

He concluded: “Always my cheerleader. I love you Colleen.”

In August 2023, Colleen Conrad went to bat for Collin Gosselin, advocating for the sextuplet after his infamous biological mother hurled insults and portrayed him as “dangerous” to an audience of millions. (Image Credit: Instagram)

When Collin wrote of Colleen standing up for him, he wasn’t kidding.

She and Jon were together for seven years. It must have been complex for everyone when Jon was finally able to free Collin from the institution where Kate had locked him away and brought him to a home that he’d never known.

In 2023, Kate publicly lashed out at Collin. She tried to paint a picture of him as some sort of unstable nightmare who deserved the abuse of which he has accused her.

Colleen spoke up for Collin in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She doesn’t have Kate’s platform or infamy. But, unlike Kate, she appears to have the capacity for basic human decency — as well as a healthy relationship with Collin.

Colleen feels the same way

Even four years after Jon moved on, Colleen Conrad keeps up with Collin Gosselin and his social media. She saw the tribute and publicly responded.

She commented that she is “so blessed” that he came into her life. “I will always consider you my son,” Colleen wrote.

“I wish everybody knew what an amazing person you are,” she gushed. “I get angry and it hurts me so much to see people write negative comments when they don’t know you and what you’ve been through.”

Colleen affirmed: “I’m glad you’re finally writing your story.”

Her daughter, Jordan Conrad, also wrote that Collin’s tribute made her “tear up.” She expressed her love for him and shared her mother’s sentiment that his presence in their lives is “a blessing.”

That’s beautiful. And Jordan was not the only one who teared up at all of this.