Jake Hall Cause of Death: Reality TV Star, 35, Killed In Bizarre Accident

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television today:

Jake Hall — the reality TV star best known for his appearances on The Only Way Is Essex — has passed away.

He was just 35 years old.

Jake Hall and Misse Beqiri attend Maybelline’s Bring On The Night Party on February 18, 2017 in London, United Kingdom (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Details are still coming in, but it appears that Hall was killed in what’s being described as a “freak accident” at a house party in Majorca, Spain.

A source close to the investigation told The Sun that police “are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door.”

“It is still too early to say definitely what happened,” the insider added.

While it’s too soon to say for sure, it looks as though Hall’s fatal injuries may have been self-inflicted.

“Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting,” the source noted, adding that Hall might have “become agitated … from alcohol and other substances he may have consumed.”

One witness alleged that Hall “turned aggressive” and appeared to attempt “to harm himself by banging his head against things.”

“It seems like he could have thrown himself against a door with glass in it, breaking it and suffering fatal injuries from the shards that broke off,” said the source.

Best known for his work on the show Brits affectionately call TOWIE, Hall was also famous for his relationship with Missé Beqiri, star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Ladies of London.

Hall and Beqiri have a child together, but they were no longer dating at the time of his death.

Missé’s team issued a statement, saying that she’s “supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss.”

In his final Instagram post, Hall wrote that “life is bollocks sometimes.”

He added, however, “I’m gonna try remember the good things — looking through things — I’m just making art — in many forms.”

Our thoughts go out to Jake’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.