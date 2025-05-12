Lil Wayne’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Emotional and Physical Abuse, Evicting Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It wasn’t a very happy Mother’s Day in Lil Wayne’s household.

Model Denise Bidot — who has been dating the rapper on and off for five years — says he dumped her via text message and evicted her and her daughter on Sunday.

Bidot shared the allegations with her followers in a lengthy Instagram video.

Denise Bidot attends the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Denise Bidot levels shocking allegations at Lil Wayne

“Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today,” she claimed in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text.”

Bidot went on to ask her followers for legal advice, saying:

“Absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions. If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them.”

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

Denise went on to claim that she uprooted her life to be closer to Wayne, only for him to “take advantage” of her in the end.

“I know he has two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has,” she claimed.

“I’ve been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him ‘til the end of the world,” she added.

“But, like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls–t? Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage.”

Bidot claims Wayne ‘laid a hand’ on her

Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

From there, Bidot ramped up her allegations, seemingly claiming that Wayne was physically abusive toward her.

“This man has actually laid a f—ing hand on me,” she claimed. “Like nah. And I took it. And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

Bidot concluded her message by stating that she and her daughter were planning to head back to Wayne’s house “and we’re gonna see what really goes down.”

“This is absolutely crazy and a new low, even for him,” she stated.

Very little is known about the relationship between Wayne and Bidot. In July of 2021, he took to Instagram to shoot down rumors that they had gotten married. “I did not get married,” he said at the time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.