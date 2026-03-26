Savannah Guthrie Slams Rumors That Her Family Was Involved In Mom’s Disappearance, …

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As we reported earlier, the second part of Savannah Guthrie’s interview with Hoda Kotb aired on the Today show Thursday morning.

As expected, the entire conversation was a heartbreaking affair, with a tearful Savannah revealing that she feels responsible for her mother’s abduction.

Elsewhere in the interview, Savannah tackled a very difficult topic — namely, the rumors and allegations that have been hurled at her family throughout this ordeal.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie speaks during an episode of The Today Show. (Image Credit: NBC)

“When you talk about the cruel speculation, the whispers, the innuendo that it was somebody in your family, how did you weather that?” Hoda asked.

“It’s unbearable. And it piles pain upon pain. There are no words, there are no words. I don’t understand and I will never understand,” Savannah answered (via The New York Post).

Guthrie went on to note that “no one took better care” of her mother than her sister and brother-in-law, who lived nearby in Tucson.

“And no one protected my mom more than my brother,” she said of her brother, Camron Guthrie.

“And we love her and she is our shining light. She is our matriarch. She’s all we have.”

During her first interview since her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie explains that she and her family are in agony. (Image Credit: NBC)

Savannah added that the video of a masked man outside Nancy Guthrie’s home on the night of her appearance at least seemed to quiet the rumors of an inside job.

Savannah went on to explain that the public attention paid to the case has complicated things in more ways than one.

For example, while she believes that two of the ransom notes the family received were authentic, the rest seem to be nothing but cruel attempts at exploitation.

“There are a lot of different notes, I think that came and I think most of them … are not real and I didn’t see them,” she said, adding:

“But I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”

Later in the interview, Savannah revealed that he family knew from the start that Nancy had not wandered off on her own.

A tearful Savannah Guthrie urges someone out there to do the right thing. (Image Credit: NBC)

“From the very early moments, Annie and Tommy were saying, ‘This isn’t that case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can’t wander off,'” Savannah said of her sister and brother-in-law.

“My mom, she was in tremendous pain. Her back was very bad… on a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not,” she continued, adding:

“So there was no ‘wander off.’ And the doors were propped open and there was blood on the front doorstep and the Ring camera had been ripped off, and so we were saying, ‘This is not okay. Something is very wrong here.’ “

Nearly two months after Nancy’s disappearance, it’s difficult to be optimistic about the odds of her safe return.

But we remain hopeful that Nancy and her siblings will eventually find the answers they’ve been seeking.