Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note: Why It Remains Sealed 7 Years After His Death

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Amid the slow release of the Epstein files over the past year, one key piece of evidence remains sealed nearly seven years after the sex trafficker’s death.

According to a new report from the New York Times, Epstein wrote a suicide note shortly after his arrest in 2019.

And despite an ongoing clamor for more information about the disgraced financier’s final days, the contents of the note remain a mystery. But that could soon change.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The existence of the note was first revealed by Epstein’s former cellmate, a disgraced ex-cop named Nicholas Tartaglione.

According to the Times, the note has been sealed ever since as part of the kidnapping and murder case that has landed Tartaglione behind bars for life.

Tartaglione told investigators that he found the note tucked between the pages of a book.

“I opened the book to read, and there it was,” he recalled.

While the most of the note’s contents remain a mystery, Tartaglione alleges that Epstein lashed out at investigators, who, he says, “found nothing” while building their sex-trafficking case.

“What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye,” Epstein allegedly wrote at one point in the note.

The Times notes that investigators looking into Epstein’s death “lacked a key piece of evidence” that might have led to a greater understanding of the inmates final days.

“The New York Times on Thursday petitioned a federal judge to unseal the note. The Times has not seen the note, and a Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency had not seen it,” the outlet revealed this week.

Following an inquiry into the circumstances of Epstein’s death, a Department of Justice Office of Inspector General slammed the jail over “negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures” before agreeing with the conclusion that Epstein had taken his own life.

The note in question was allegedly written before Epstein’s unsuccessful suicide attempt several weeks before he died in his jail cell.

The judge who was petitioned by the New York Times has not yet made a decision regarding the unsealing of the note.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.