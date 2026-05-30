Bettina Anderson: Already Pregnant With Don Jr.’s Baby?

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Over the Memorial Day long weekend, Donald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson.

It was a relatively intimate ceremony in the Bahamas. Famously, even the father of the groom did not attend.

Now, a report sheds light upon their family planning … and it may come sooner rather than later.

Is Bettina already pregnant?

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson in Mar-a-lago Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: Al Drago/Getty Image)

‘Both of them have told friends that they plan on having kids together’

The Daily Mail reports that Don Jr and Bettina Anderson are excited to start their family.

They plan to get to work on it pretty much right away.

“Both of them have told friends that they plan on having kids together,” an inside source dished.

“I’ve never seen Don so happy on a personal level,” the insider commented.

The source added: “It’s pretty clear to those of us who know him well, that Bettina is a perfect match for him.”

“They both have very laid back and easy-going personalities that click really well,” the insider then claimed.

It is good to remember that who people are as public figures tends to vary from who they are in private.

According to the source: “You can tell that they genuinely love being around each other.”

Another insider dished: “Bettina wants to start her own family, no question about it.”

That source then added: “She’s really looking forward to that prospect.”

There’s a logistical element to this

Realistically, Bettina is 39 years old.

Pregnancy is possible at that age. But it would be a geriatric pregnancy.

Someone who is 39 years old might attempt to conceive naturally.

However, IVF or even a gestational carrier seems like a logical choice.

And, given that she’d already be looking at giving birth as a 40-year-old, it’s probably smart to aim for that sooner rather than later.

Given how much Don Jr. and Eric have reportedly made off of their father retaking power, paying for fertility treatments shouldn’t be an issue.

If they’re hoping for a natural conception, it can happen.

But if they’re serious about having kids together, they’ll consider other options.

In fact, they probably have.

Plenty of people have private discussions without telegraphing their plans.