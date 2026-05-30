Kelly Curtis Cause of Death: Sister of Jamie Lee Curtis Was 69

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We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today.

Kelly Lee Curtis — the sister of Jamie Lee Curtis — has passed away at the age of 69.

News of her death comes courtesy of a social media post from Jamie:

Kelly Curtis and Jamie Lee Curtis during 2007 “What a Pair!” Benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Institute – Show at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)

“A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” Curtis wrote, adding:

“She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go.

“She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.

“She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie.

(Bluesky)

“Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing…

“Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I’ll see you on down the line,” Jamie concluded.

Jamie’s post has received an outpouring of support from fans and many of her famous friends.

Kelly racked up dozens of film and television credits over the course of her career, including a recurring role on the TV series The Sentinel.

She also appeared in the classic comedy film Trading Places, alongside Jamie.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Curtis family as they mourn their beloved Kelly.