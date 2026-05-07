Allie Eklund Says She’s DONE With Steven McBee Jr. After He Accused Her of Cheating

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Sometimes, when celebs have relationship issues, we have to sort through their social media posts in search of clues.

But influencer Allie Eklund and McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Steven McBee Jr. are putting it all out there for us!

Yes, Steve and Allie are apparently done for good following their extremely messy Stagecoach-related fallout — and Allie has zero interest in ever revisiting the relationship.

Allie Eklund attends the OMEGA Austin Celebration at Assembly Hall on March 11, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for OMEGA)

“We’re not speaking, Allie told TMZ this week. “There’s nothing else to say.”

And after the past two weeks of chaos, that probably shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The drama first exploded after Steven accused Allie of acting inappropriately with another man during the Stagecoach music festival while he was away.

Steven said he received DMs and videos alleging Allie had been flirting and dancing with another guy after he left California early.

What followed was an all-out social media meltdown.

Steven posted screenshots and accusations to Instagram, while Allie later responded by sharing alleged text messages from Steven that she described as aggressive and verbally abusive.

At one point, Steven’s ex-girlfriend Calah Jackson also entered the conversation, sharing her own alleged messages and claiming she had experienced similar behavior during their relationship.

Because apparently this situation wasn’t dramatic enough already.

Steven has since revealed that he’s entered a six-day treatment program to address his anger issues.

“I tried to encourage him to get help a while ago, and he declined it, so I’m happy that he’s seeking it now, but I have no plans to speak with him ever again,” Allie said this week.

The split has been particularly shocking for fans of McBee Dynasty because, until very recently, Steven and Allie seemed like they were headed for the altar.

The couple hard-launched their relationship in late 2025, and Steven openly spoke about how happy he was with her. Reports even claimed the two had discussed getting engaged sometime this year.

The relationship was described as “serious.” But apparently not serious enough to survive Stagecoach.

Allie has now decided she’s permanently closing the door on Steven following the scandal. Based on her comments, it seems that she has no plans to reconcile or even remain in contact with him moving forward.

As for whether this entire breakup saga eventually ends up becoming a major storyline on the next season of McBee Dynasty?

Come on. This is reality television. Of course it will.