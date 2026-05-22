Bam Margera Accused of Giving THC Product to 8-Year-Old Son

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Bam Margera’s parenting has come into question quite a lot in recent years.

And now, the Jackass star is facing what might be his most damaging allegation yet.

Bam has been locked in a nasty custody battle with his baby mama, Nikki Boyd, and in a recent court filing, Boyd accuses him of providing a weed-infused product to their 8-year-old son, Phoenix.

Bam Margera attends Activision and AEG Presents’ epic celebration of the return of Tony Hawkâ€™s Pro Skater 3 + 4. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Activision)

According to Nikki, Bam has mostly been an absentee dad.

And when he is around, he allegedly lacks boundaries in a way that could endanger their son’s health.

Bam is sober from alcohol and hard drugs these days, but he recently launched his own line of THC products, and Nikki alleges that he gave a cannabis roll-on to Phoenix (per TMZ).

It sounds like she was able to intervene before Phoenix used the product, but still — if any part of that story is true, it’s not a great look for Bam.

And according to Nikki, that’s just one aspect of Bam’s shoddy parenting.

She claims that under the terms of their original custody agreement, Bam had permission to visit Phoenix 48 weekend days, but he only visited seven times, and he only once stayed the full four hours.

Again, we have no idea if these allegations are true, but it’s sad to see Bam making headlines for all the wrong reasons after months of progress.

In 2023, Bam went missing, and his family and friends said they feared for his life. He was eventually placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Against all odds, Bam turned his life around and even started skateboarding again, something that once seemed a physical impossibility.

And after years of alienation from his Jackass colleagues, Bam will appear in the franchise’s upcoming final film.

Hopefully, all that progress won’t be undone, and Bam and Nikki will be able to come to some sort of amicable custody agreement.