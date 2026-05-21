Ahead of Stephen Colbert’s Final Show, Jimmy Kimmel Tells Viewers: …

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We’re just hours away from Stephen Colbert’s final episode of The Late Show, and fans and friends are eagerly paying tribute to the beloved comic.

As we previously reported, CBS decided to cancel Colbert’s show in a surprise move that many believe to be politically motivated.

No stranger to political controversy himself, Colbert’s longtime friend and fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel used his platform to address the situation last night.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During his monologue, Kimmel delivered an emotional tribute to his colleague while also taking a very public shot at CBS.

And, in true Kimmel fashion, he managed to sneak in a joke that was only half-joking.

The ABC host began by announcing his show would not air opposite Colbert’s final broadcast out of respect for his friend and the staff behind The Late Show.

“We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert, and the writers, producers, and staff and crew at The Late Show, whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours,” Kimmel said.

But while the gesture was gracious, Kimmel also made it abundantly clear that he is still not over CBS pulling the plug on Colbert’s program.

“I think you know how I feel about the fact that they’re being pushed out,” Kimmel said.

“I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight — although I know they probably won’t.”

Kimmel went on to praise Colbert and the Late Show writers and producers, celebrating what they accomplished over the past 11 years while emphasizing that there was never any real bad blood between the two shows.

“I think it is most important to congratulate Stephen and the team at The Late Show for all the great work over the last 11 years — and all the great work they will continue to do in other venues, I have no doubt,” he said.

“Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them. It was nothing like the old days of late-night. I always loved being on Stephen’s show. I loved having him on ours. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”

Then came Jimmy’s digs at the Trump-friendly bigwigs at CBS’ parent company, Paramount.

“On behalf of everyone at our show, we want to say to everyone at your show: It has been a pleasure to work alongside you,” Kimmel concluded.

“I will be watching tomorrow night. I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again. But watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen a fond farewell.”

CBS recently announced that The Late Show would be replaced by Comics Unleashed, the long-running stand-up clip series created by Byron Allen.

Earlier this month, Kimmel also mocked the decision during his annual roast at the broadcast upfronts.

“As you know, CBS is turning 11:35 p.m. into a time slot least likely to offend the President with a rerun of Comics Unleashed from 2007 featuring Paula Poundstone and Andy Dick,” Kimmel joked.

“Poor Stephen. It’s bad enough to lose your job. Imagine getting replaced by the owner of the Weather Channel.”

As for Colbert, the longtime host appears to be trying to keep things in perspective — at least publicly.

In an exit interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert reflected on the end of his late-night run.

“We’re all big boys. I got to do this for 21 years. What is there to complain about, really?” he said. “I knew that the show had to end at some time. I did not expect it to end this way. But my staff are the only people I’m worried about.”

After more than a decade behind The Late Show desk, Colbert’s final guest lineup remains under wraps.

But one thing seems certain: Kimmel — and millions of other fans — will be watching.