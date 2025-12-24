Donald Trump Demands CBS Cancel Stephen Colbert... RIGHT NOW!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump is in the giving spirit.

By which we mean the following:

Donald Trump is in the spirit of giving it once again to a late night talk show host that has dared to say something mean about the Commander-in-Chief.

On Tuesday night, after CBS aired the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony — hosted, naturally, by President Trump — the leader of the free world decided to take aim at Stephen Colbert.

“Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success,” Trump wrote in a post at 12:16 a.m. ET on his Truth Social platform.

“Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!”

Some background may be required here…

Back in July, CBS announced The Late Show will be coming to an end in 2026. Many observers believe it did so due to pressure from the Trump administration.

In the time since, Colbert has only increased his jokes at the expense of the world’s most sensitive head of state.

On December 23, meanwhile, CBS aired a rerun of The Late Show… an episode that originally aired on December 8 and which included the host taking numerous shots at Trump — including his takeover of the Kennedy Center and his move to seize hosting duties at the Kennedy Center Honors.

“This year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is the very first since Trump installed himself as chair of the Kennedy Center’s board,” Colbert said in his monologue, eliciting boos from the audience.

In response, Colbert said:

“Yeah, I kind of agree. It seems like the commander-in-chief shouldn’t have enough time to run a theater. ‘Mr. President, Mr. President, Russia has just launched another round of missiles. But first, dress rehearsal for ‘Oklahoma’ is underway, and the blocking is uninspired.’”

Elsewhere on this episode, Colbert made fun of Trump for receiving the “fake” inaugural FIFA Peace Prize award “after years of campaigning unsuccessfully for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The comedian said Trump’s FIFA Peace Prize is “like for Christmas if you ask your mom for a Super Nintendo and she gets you something called ‘Super Retendo.’ It comes with ‘Super Marion Brothers’ and ‘Legend of Kelvin.’”

Colbert emphasized that FIFA president Gianni Infantino “pulled on all the stops for Trump’s Big Boy Trophy Party,” adding that in a photo featuring Trump picking up the medal Infantino awarded him, the president “looks like a goblin asking if it’s okay to eat a third baby.”

Trump, who previously tried to get Jimmy Kimmel yanked off the air, continued to rant and rave on Truth Social last night.

“Who has the worst Late Night host, CBS, ABC, or NBC??? They all have three things in common: High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!” he wrote.

Trump also reiterated his (totally normal and legal) call for the American government to revoke TV broadcasters’ licenses.

“If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated?” he went on.

“I say, YES!”

Then, three minutes after that post, the president shared, “MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”