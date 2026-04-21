Alan Osmond Cause of Death: Singer, Founding Member of The Osmonds Was 76

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We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Alan Osmond — the singer who rose to fame in the 1970s as part of the musical group the Osmonds — has passed away.

He was 76 years old.

American singer Alan Osmond of musical family The Osmonds, during publicity for their compilation album ‘Our Best to You’, circa 1974. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

News of his passing comes courtesy of a statement from Alan’s brother Merrill Osmond.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many,” Merrill wrote on Facebook (via People), adding:

“Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words.

“My dear friends, Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart.”

Merrill noted that Alan had been battling multiple sclerosis.

And while the illness drained him of his strength and energy, Merrill says it never diminished his spirit.

“He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled. In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear. He said, ‘Merrill, you and I worked side by side,’ ” the musician continued.

“‘We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.’ I want you to know, his request will be honored.”

Merrill concluded his tribute with a profound sentiment about his brother’s faith:

“My brother has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honor and peace. His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose,” he wrote, adding:

“He lived it. He felt it. He shared it. He wanted me to tell you how much he loved you, and I believe that with all my heart. He gave everything he had to the Lord, to his family, and to all of you. He truly was a missionary. He truly was a saint.

“And I need you to know this… he has not left me. I have felt him. I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith… to keep sharing light. His testimony is not gone, it lives on, and it will continue to be felt far beyond this life.”

As a member of the Osmonds, Alan helped spread his message of faith to millions.

He is survived by eight children and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar. Our thoughts go out to Alan’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.