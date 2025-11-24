Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: Massive 7-Figure Debts Revealed After Divorce!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott accrued substantial debts during their marriage.

Unfortunately, these outstanding debts continue to follow them both.

Now that Tori and Dean are finally divorced, court filings are shining a light on some grim financial realities.

Divorce is expensive. Life is expensive. And life is very expensive the way that Tori and Dean chose to lead their lives.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The debts are adding up for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

According to Fox News, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott owe more than $1.7 million in unpaid taxes.

That’s $1.2 million in federal taxes.

Then, another $500,000 in California state taxes.

This information comes from court documents stemming from the final judgment in the couple’s divorce.

Because they are no longer together, they will each be responsible for at least $600,000 of the federal tax debt. Their state taxes will similarly receive a 50/50 split.

Tori Spelling attends “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

A 7-figure tax debt is substantial. However, that is not the full extent of the former couple’s debts.

Tori and Dean also owe $37,000 to American Express.

(The tales of their American Express debts go back years, to when they were married)

Over a decade ago, Tori and Dean took out a six-figure loan from City National Bank.

That debt has since ballooned to almost $400,000.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

We don’t know the identities of all of the debtors

Additionally, Tori Spelling apparently owes $288,000 to a private individual.

There’s another $69,000 (not as nice of a debt as it sounds) to another undisclosed individual.

(Presumably, these were personal loans to help Tori out of a tight spot, perhaps even during the divorce or simply when the family fled their home in early 2023)

There are also $10,228 in uninsured medical expenses.

(That could stem from anything, including screening for or treating the family’s chronic mold exposure)

Dean McDermott speaks onstage during Cure Addiction Now’s 2nd annual fundraising evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Cure Addiction Now)

Meanwhile, Dean owes over $22,000 from a student loan.

Additionally, he owes $20,609 for his own uninsured medical care.

We all know that America’s healthcare system is broken. Sort of like our broader financial system is broken. These are not unrelated.

For most of us, it is difficult to imagine having debts on this scale.

However, Tori and Dean’s financial reality mirrors the struggles of many Americans — just with more digits, more drama, and a lot more publicity.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How much do Tori and Dean make?

Divorce court filings revealed Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s incomes.

Tori, as it turns out, has an income that can vary sporadically. In a month, she can rake in $3,000 to $75,000.

That’s lower-middle-class to raking in a year’s middle class income in just a few weeks.

Dean, meanwhile, makes about $3,800 per month, acknowledging that the grim state of the entertainment industry has significantly changed his financial situation.

Anyone can fall into debt. Most Americans are just one emergency or crisis away from financial ruin. Tori and Dean have made their mistakes, but we hope that they can take care of these debts without further issue.