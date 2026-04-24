Jelly Roll Accused of Issuing Death Threat to Comedian Nicole Arbour

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Jelly Roll has been feuding with controversial comedian Nicole Arbour for quite some time now.

And now, the beloved artist is facing a serious accusation this week, as comedian Arbour claims he made a death threat against her during a recent encounter.

According to TMZ, the dispute appears to be part of what police described as an “ongoing online back and forth” between the two.

Jelly Roll poses in the Broadcast room during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

A representative for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told the outlet, “No charges have been filed and there is no current investigation underway on the part of MNPD.”

The allegation stems from an incident report filed on March 1, in which Arbour reportedly told deputies she had been dealing with “ongoing issues” involving Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, as well as others associated with him.

According to the report, Arbour said she turned over video footage that she claims captured the incident.

Deputies reportedly reviewed that footage and identified Jelly Roll and another man in the clip.

Per TMZ’s reporting, Arbour alleges that the confrontation centered on a prior charity event where she had a camera.

She claims that during the exchange, Jelly Roll said that if he saw her with the camera, “he would kill her.” Deputies noted hearing the alleged remark themselves while reviewing the video.

The accusation comes amid a larger and increasingly public feud between the comedian and the Grammy-winning artist. TMZ reports that Arbour has recently accused Jelly Roll’s team of attempting to silence her with what she described as a “hush money” agreement, as well as threatening legal action if she refused to sign it.

Despite the severity of the claim, police have made clear that no active case is currently being pursued.

For now, there are no charges, no announced investigation, and no indication from authorities that the matter is escalating beyond the complaint already on file.

“As you’re probably aware, there appears to be an ongoing online back and forth between the two. No charges have been filed and there is no current investigation underway on the part of MNPD,” says a rep for the police department.

This is not the first time that Arbour has gone public with her dislike of Jelly Roll. The controversial comic — who has a long history of celebrity feuds — has already recorded a diss track about Mr. Roll titled “Cosplay Christian.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.