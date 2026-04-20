D4vd Charged With Murdering 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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Back in September of 2025, the dismembered body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla belonging to R&B singer D4vd.

Last week, D4vd was arrested for Hernandez’s murder. And today he was formally charged with murder.

Prosecutors waited until the last possible minute and would have had to release D4vd from custody today if they had not brought charges.

d4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a press conference, a spokesperson for the LAPD explained that D4vd has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, mutilating a body, and first degree murder with special circumstances.

As TMZ notes, that last charge makes him eligible for the death penalty.

According to police, D4vd murdered Celeste on April 23, 2025, but did not mutilate her body until May 5th.

It’s unclear how police arrived at those dates, but Rivas was reported missing just days before her murder.

Investigators also allege that “D4vd did unlawfully engage in three and more acts of ‘substantial sexual conduct’” with Rivas.

d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to the timeline put forth by police, Celeste could have been as young as 12 when the alleged abuse happened.

The “special circumstances” cited by police include lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and murder of a witness to an investigation.

It’s unclear at this time if D4vd — whose real name is David Burke — will be eligible for parole, but it seems highly unlikely.

Lawyers for the 21-year-old recently issued a statement denying any wrongdoing on behalf of their client.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said.

d4vd attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Investigators say Rivas’ body was so badly mutilated that she needed to be identified by her tattoos.

According to LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, Rivas’ “dismembered and decomposed remains were found in two bags.” Parts of the body remain missing,

“The investigation was to determine who killed, who murdered, Celeste months and months before,” Hochman added.

“She was never heard from again,” he said of Rivas’ sudden disappearance in April of last year.

Rivas’ body was found in the trunk of a car when impound lot employees began to complain of a foul odor emanating from the vehicle.

The car was registered in D4vd’s name, but it was not clear if he had ever driven it. At the time of the discovery, the singer was in Minneapolis as part of his first nationwide tour.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.