Robert Keller Found Competent to Stand Trial Despite Gouging Out Eyes, Biting Off Part of …

You don’t need to be “crazy” to murder someone.

But while the mentally ill are more likely to be the victims of a violent crime than to commit one, some murderers seem like they have something going on.

Is paying for liquor using blood-soaked bills and then gouging out your eyes enough to avoid a trial?

Warning: this story contains upsetting details including a brutal murder and act of self-mutilation.

Accused murderer Robert Keller had both eyes and (presumably) all of his tongue when he was first jailed. (Photo Credit: Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Brandon Keller is in a world of trouble

On October 14, 2024, 43-year-old Bruce Dupree was found dying on the side of the road.

He had numerous stab wounds.

The injuries included his torso, his head, his hands, his arms, and his neck.

First responders raced into action to attempt to save Dupree’s life.

Unfortunately, they were unable to do so, and Dupree passed away from his injuries a short time later.

Robert Keller is facing a litany of serious charges. (Image Credit: Oxygen/YouTube)

When a break in the case came, it doesn’t appear to have been the result of super-sleuthing.

A liquor store employee contacted authorities after a man with literal blood on his hands paid for purchases with cash that was also covered in blood.

Police responded to the tip and arrested 32-year-old Robert Brandon Keller.

They charged him with two counts of murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a felony.

The crime for which Keller is accused is already unthinkable — ending a life for so little. But a new, gruesome twist was soon to come.

During his incarceration, Robert Keller reportedly removed both eyes and bit off part of his tongue. (Photo Credit: Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office)

This is where the story takes another gruesome turn

According to court documents, Keller took a ghoulish action during custody that most would find unthinkable.

He allegedly gouged out both of his eyes and bit off part of his tongue.

Naturally, the court ordered psychological exams to determine whether he was competent to stand trial after this seemingly deranged behavior.

Competency to stand trial has very specific standards. It goes beyond someone doing something clearly irrational — such as paying for alcohol in blood-soaked bills, or mutilating yourself.

Shockingly, two psychologists determined that Keller is competent to stand trial.

Dr. Jeremy Gay determined that Keller “was not suffering from either a delusional compulsion at the time of the crime or an inability to distinguish right and wrong at the time of the crime.”

Dr. Daniel Fass attested that Keller’s mental capacity and ability to represent his interests in court “were much better than a lot of the people” whom he evaluates.

Another piece of evidence may have been a deciding factor for the court.

A jailer testified at a February hearing that Keller “was not mental and that he said he heard voices to cover his ass.”

The trial has not yet been scheduled. All things considered, Keller may have a long time in the dark to contemplate his situation.