Kaley Cuoco Blasts Rose McGowan For Rudeness on ‘Charmed’ Set: ‘I Was …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kaley Cuoco is doing the common celebrity thing where she’s revealing how another star was rude to her on set early in her career.

But unlike most actors who spill that sort of tea, Kaley is naming names!

Yes, during her recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Kaley spoke about being rudely snubbed by Rose McGowan during her time on “Charmed.”

Kaley Cuoco attends Peacock’s “Meet Cute” New York Premiere on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kaley joined the cast in the show’s eighth season, and she says she was not warmly greeted by Rose, who was one of the show’s three stars since day one.

“You know when you do so many things and you just forget about terrible moments? Imagine this: I’ve never met anyone. It’s their gallery shoot,” Cuoco said, adding:

“I’m the new girl. You’ve got Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs. I’ve never met them. Think about that. I’m joining their family photo, and I’m 21.”

Kaley went on to say that things were awkward with Rose right from the jump:

“I walk in that gallery, and I am so freaking nervous. It’s on their lunch break. They’re all in the corners eating,” she said, adding:

Rose McGowan attends SeriesFest: Season Two at Sie FilmCenter on June 23, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

“I walk in, Alyssa Milano sees me, and – I will always tell this story about her – she got up, ran over to me, and welcomed me to the show, gave me the biggest hug in the world, so happy, so kind. I will never forget that.”

“Rose [was] maybe not as happy. I don’t know. I still don’t know if she likes me.

“I don’t know. But Alyssa was amazing. I was terrified. It’s a weird thing coming into a show with them in year eight, and I only did the one season.”

This is not the first time that Kaley has hinted at friction with Rose:

“I came into ‘Charmed’ really not thinking anything other than I got this cool job. It was intense and difficult,” she said in a recent interview with The Independent.

Kaley Cuoco attends the Los Angeles special screening of Prime’s “Role Play” at Culver Theater on January 11, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“There were a few people on that show that were wonderful to me, and there were a few people that weren’t. I remember them both very clearly.”

Well, we now know at least one person who falls into the “not wonderful” column.

These days, Cuoco is happily married to Tom Pelphrey, and she remains one of TV’s most in-demand actresses.

McGowan has yet to respond to her former co-star’s allegations of rudeness. But she has a reputation as a bit of a firebrand, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she claps back soon!