Misty Roberts: Louisiana Mayor Convicted of Having Sex With Son’s Underage Friend

We have shocking news to report out of Louisiana today.

Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana has been convicted of having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Local news reports that it took the jury less than an hour to come back with a guilty verdict.

Misty Roberts, former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, is headed to prison. (YouTube)

That’s not too surprising, as there was a mountain of evidence in this case.

For starters, the victim took the stand and testified that he had sex with Roberts at a pool party in 2024.

At the time, he was just 16 years old, and she was still the mayor of DeRidder.

And the case against Roberts continued to build from there.

Misty Roberts has been accused of having sex with a minor. (YouTube)

At one point, Roberts’ daughter took the stand and gave testimony, saying she witnessed her mom and the victim “on top of each other.”

Another witness testified that she heard Roberts’ son shouting in fury about the fact that his mother “effed” his best buddy.

And at one point, the victim’s mother texted Roberts about the possibility that she may have gotten pregnant.

Roberts assuaged the mom’s fears, not by saying she’d never had sex with her son, but instead by revealing that she was on birth control at the time.

So yeah, the former mayor’s defense team was really fighting an uphill battle here.

And Roberts either wasn’t offered a plea deal, or she didn’t accept the terms.

After being found guilty of two felony charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, Roberts is facing 17 years behind bars.

She stepped down as mayor of DeRidder shortly after her arrest in 2024.

Sadly, this is just one of many high-profile stories about abuse of minors in recent weeks.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.