A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2: First Casting News!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms just wrapped up what most viewers agree was a very successful first season.

But it’s never too early to start looking ahead to Season 2, is it?

Filming on episodes of this HBO drama is already underway in Belfast… with Entertainment Weekly and other outlets confirming that a few casting details have now been made official.

Lucy Boynton (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story), Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth), and Peter Mullan (Ozark) will all join the Game of Thrones prequel’s roster as key characters from “The Sworn Sword,” the second Dunk and Egg novella from author George R. R. Martin on which Season 2 is based.

Boynton — who also appeared in Barbie and Bohemian Rhapsody — will portray Lady Rohanne, a.k.a. the Red Widow, who’s the head of House Webber and the Lady of Coldmoat.

Then we have Ceesay — considered to have been a breakthrough performer from the FX Alien prequel series as cyborg Morrow — who will take Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, a sworn sword (a knight sworn to an individual).

Finally, Mullan — who recently joined the cast of The Witcher final seasons as the new Vesemir — will play Ser Eustace Osgrey, head of House Osgrey.

Each acotr will serve as a primary character that Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) encounter on this upcoming adventure.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 told the story of Dunk and Egg as they set out from the Ashford tournament on horseback to explore the world, now officially as hedge knight and squire as we saw on the finale.

Previously, co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker hinted (strongly) that Season 2 will take these characters to Dorne.

The general premise of the tale (which, as cited above, will be based on the book “The Sworn Sword” — involves Ser Duncan’s time as a sworn sword to Ser Eustace and a local feud with Lady Rohanne.

“It’s really interesting seeing reactions to the work that we’ve done so far,” Parker told Entertainment Weekly during Season 2 filming. “But at the end of the day, that’s the enjoyment of being a fan. I have no agenda in this, you know? I wanna tell good stories about these characters that I love, and I want it to be fun. That’s the goal.”

Look for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 to premiere some time in 2027.