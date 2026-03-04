Michael Phillips Apologizes For Sending Unsolicited Micropenis Pics to Women

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Please don’t send dong pics unsolicited.

That goes for everything — for boobs, for hole. Hell, don’t send face photos unsolicited.

(But the dong pics seem to be the biggest problem … though, in this case, not the biggest.)

After being accused of spreading his micropenis pics around without consent, the wielder of the (alleged) world’s smallest penis is apologizing. Sort of.

Michael Phillips claims to have the world’s smallest penis. He might be correct. (Image Credit: ITV)

It started when a number of women had the same complaint

A number of social media posts, most notably this Instagram video (below), have told variations of the same story.

People — possibly all women — receive DMs from a man who goes to great lengths (pun unintended but we’re leaving it in) to discuss his micropenis.

Claiming to have the world’s smallest penis, he frames this as a disability, discusses how he believes that this impacts his day-to-day life, and seeks to elicit sympathy.

Unfortunately, as the story details, he will also bring this up to defend himself after his own bad behavior — such as inexcusable and public body-shaming.

The worst part, of course, is that this individual has also sent unsolicited photos of his micropenis to these women.

The video includes screenshots of a series of DMs.

Michael Phillips appears to lash out in anger, claiming that anyone poking fun at what he calls his “disability” is doing something worse than his unprompted body-shaming.

(We’re not going to try to litigate whether a micropenis is a disability or not — it may well be! We are not disability experts.)

Some on social media have drawn the conclusion that he starts these online spats as a pretext before sending a photo of his micropenis.

He seems to object to the characterization of his behavior as engaging in kink (and, by extension, “tricking” others into engaging with him).

What does he have to say for himself?

During an extended (pun again not intended) chat with TMZ, Phillips insists that he’s not sending micropenis pics to harass women.

He says that the dong photos are to be upfront for dating purposes.

According to him, he’d rather directly inform someone whom he intends to date that he has a micropenis.

(He’s making a fair point here. The internet is full of horror stories of men who deceived partners about their penises in one way or another.)

Being honest is a worthy goal! However, we should never send photos — especially not genital photos — without consent. That’s just as true if someone’s working with a whole hog in the double digits or with whatever Phillips has.

Michael Phillips flew across the Atlantic to sit down and discuss his micropenis. (Image Credit: ITV)

Okay, but what about sending the DM during an argument with the woman he body-shamed?

“There was a girl who I was angry with because she started making fun of me,” he reported. This is accurate, if incomplete.

“I had commented on her post, and a bunch of people started attacking me,” Phillips described.

“They saw I was in the news for having a micropenis and she started posting about that,” he recounted.

“I did send her an unsolicited pic of myself,” Phillips admitted. He claimed that this was “because I wanted to show her that she shouldn’t make fun of people and let her see what she’s making fun of.”

He super swears that he won’t send unsolicited photos again

“I tried to tell her it’s a disability and something I have to live with, I was hoping for it to be a teachable moment,” he claimed.

Phillips did confess to having sent (other) unsolicited micropenis pics in the past.

He claimed that this only happened when he was drinking.

“I don’t do that anymore,” Phillips alleged. “I apologize to any woman I may have offended.”

We’re sure that, if he does do that again, the world will hear of it. It sounds like his personal photos are fairly unique.