Dak Prescott Called Off Wedding After Fiancee Caught Him Cheating: Report

Earlier this week, we reported on the surprising news that Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos had called off their wedding.

The decision was clearly an abrupt one, coming just one month before the Dallas Cowboys QB and the certified wine and beverage expert were set to exchange vows in Lake Como, Italy.

Now, we have new information about what may have led to the split.

At first, it was widely rumored that Dak and Sarah called it quits over a prenup disagreement.

But Sarah has taken to social media to insist that that’s not the case:

“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” she wrote on Instagram, according to Page Six.

She also posted pics of the destination bachelor-bachelorette party that she and Dak threw for themselves.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much,” she captioned the pics.

Yes, this breakup was so sudden that it took place after the bachelor-bachelorette party.

So what happened? Well, according to Page Six, Ramos became fed up with Prescott’s infidelity, and she issued him an ultimatum.

The site reports that Ramos had been “aware of Prescott’s alleged history of communicating with other women during their almost-three-year relationship,” but “she stayed with him for the sake of their family.”

Unfortunately, the situation seems to have come to a head just as Dak and Sarah were preparing to tie the knot.

A source tells the outlet that Prescott was “using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings.”

Ramos reportedly confronted Dak about the messages, and when she didn’t like his response, she called the whole thing off.

Earlier this week, the pair sent an email to all 250 guests who had planned to attend their destination wedding on April 10:

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” reads the email obtained by TMZ.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

The message was signed, “Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”

Prescott and Ramos began dating in May 2023.

They welcomed their first daughter, Margaret, in February 2024 and got engaged eight months later. They welcomed their second daughter, Aurora, in May 2025.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.