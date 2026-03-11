Betty Hixson Cause of Death: Eminem’s Grandmother Was 87

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Betty Hixson, the grandmother of hip hop legend Eminem, has passed away.

She was 87 years old.

News of Betty’s passing comes courtesy of a report from TMZ, who reveals that she passed away at her home in Missouri from complications from breast cancer.

A source tells the site that Em was not present at the time of his grandmother’s passing.

The relationship between Betty and Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — was notoriously rocky.

As fans know, Marshall routinely lashed out at his mother — and Betty’s daughter — Debbie Nelson in his lyrics.

And Betty routinely made it known that she was very much Team Debbie in that conflict.

“Neither his mother Debbie nor I can figure out what happened to this sweet, caring youngster. In just over 12 years he’s gone from telling me ‘Grandma I love you,’ to ‘Go to hell.’ It just breaks my heart,” she said in a 2000 interview with the Mirror (via TMZ), adding:

“I can’t believe this is my Marshall, the same boy who used to come and sit on my lap.”

Debbie passed away in 2024 due to complications from lung cancer.

And while she and Marshall patched things up in recent years, there’s been no indication that he ever made his way back into Betty’s good graces.

It’s not clear, for example, if Marshall footed the bill for Betty’s medical treatments during her battle with cancer, as he reportedly did for Debbie.

Whatever the case, Eminem has gone from edgy provocateur to wholesome family man in recent years.

His daughter Hailie Jade Mathers welcomed her first child last year, making Em a grandfather.

Marshall ended his tumultuous relationship with Hailie’s mother several years ago, but the two are reportedly on good terms these days.

And insiders say that Eminem is currently dating Katrina Malota, who has worked as his stylist for several years.

So while the Mathers family has endured plenty of ups and downs over the years, they seem to be in a pretty good place at the moment.

Our thoughts go out to them as they mourn the loss of Betty.