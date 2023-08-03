Tori Spelling Moves Kids Out of Motel, Into RV: It’s Like Camping! Almost

This summer, we have seen some seemingly deliberate misinformation about where exactly Tori Spelling is living these days.

Amidst her separation from Dean McDermott and having to flee the family home’s hazardous infestation, she has a lot going on.

For a while, most reports (and eyewitnesses) had her and her many children living in a $100-a-night motel.

They have officially moved out and moved on. But they haven’t moved back home.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023.

These days, Tori Spelling and her five children, whose ages range from 16-year-old Liam to 6-year-old Beau, are living in an RV.

They are residing on a campground in Ventura County, California.

By all appearances, they are making the best of the situation — hanging out on lawn chairs and watching the sunset over the Pacific ocean.

When fans first heard this, the natural assumption was that this was simply a long weekend camping trip.

However, The Daily Mail learned that they stopped at a nearby Walmart the next day.

Tori and her daughter, Stella, appeared to be stocking up on enough goods to last the rest of the week.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott attends the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" Season 2 on May 31, 2023.

One person was missing from this RV experience, hwoever.

There was no apparent sign of Dean McDermott in any of this.

And that is no great surprise … because he is the one who announced his intention to end their marriage.

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling.

We know that Tori has been in the market for a new home. She wasn’t house shopping.

Her goal, in fact, turned out to be a one-month rental.

We know this … because her would-be realtor mentioned as much while mocking her plight. And whoops, he accidentally sent that snarky message to Tori.

In an Instagram Story post, Tori Spelling accused a realtor of mocking her troubles.

Tori responded with understandable ire after seeing someone make fun of her situation.

Remember, Tori’s home search isn’t about her separation.

The family home — a rental — has been poisoning them for months if not years. After months of mystery ailments and hospitalizations, they found out why.

Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold.

Mold is no joke. Black mold can be downright deadly.

Tori and her family will likely have to undergo further testing to measure the extent of their chronic health changes after such a lengthy exposure to black mold spores.

After inspectors declared the house unfit for human habitation, the entire family had to vacate.

The separation is, in theory, its own issue. Tori and Dean have never needed an excuse to have marital troubles.

But given how well things had (seemingly) been going before Dean’s abrupt divorce announcement, perhaps it was a factor.

Having to evacuate your house is a massive source of stress. Perhaps it was simply too much for Tori and Dean’s marriage to bear.

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family's story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home.

This RV situation may simply be a short-term solution while they wait on a new home.

Maybe it’ll be their old place again, once it’s cleaned and thoroughly inspected. Though … maybe no. (We don’t know the legalities or details, but legal action would not surprise us under the circumstances)

Either way, we hope that Tori and her kids are able to make the most of the situation. They’re all having a weird, weird summer.