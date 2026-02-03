Gabrielle Union’s Divorce & Marriage History with Dwyane Wade, Explained

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Gabrielle Union has spoken about her divorce and marriages, and the lessons that she has learned along the way.

In addition to her prolific career as an actor, Gabrielle Union’s activism has endeared her to millions of fans.

Not all of those fans remember, however, that she is a divorced woman.

Fortunately, the beloved actor has spoken very directly about the valuable experiences that her relationships — and mistakes — have yielded.

Gabrielle Union attends the Prime Video’s “The Idea Of You” New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union’s First Marriage To Chris Howard

After meeting at a party in 1999, Gabrielle Union and NFL player Chris Howard swiftly moved towards marriage.

On May 5 of 2001, they tied the knot. It was rushed, as Union would later acknowledge.

In October of 2005, the couple separated.

The Chris Howard and Gabrielle Union divorce was finalized in 2006.

Gabrielle Union and her husband Chris Howard arrives at the premiere of “Deliver Us From Eva” at the Cinerama Dome and after-party at the Sunset Room on January 29, 2003. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Chris Howard and Gabrielle Union divorce was inevitable

During a 2023 Armchair Expert podcast interview, Gabrielle Union spoke about infidelity during her marriage to Chris Howard.

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she admitted. “A part of it was keeping up with his activities and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one.'”

Gabrielle Union went on to explain:

“I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a– off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

It took her time to realize that she and Howard didn’t have much in common — except infidelity. They had both simply been in a rush to marry.

Gabrielle Union and her husband Chris Howard attend the after-party for “Bad Boys 2” July 9, 2003. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2007, Gabrielle Union met Dwyane Wade

On February 4, 2007, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade met at a Super Bowl party.

They didn’t really rub elbows. In fact, she was fairly dismissive of him — in part because of his youth. She also didn’t feel that they were compatible.

According to Union, she was enjoying the party while Wade was having a more serious, sober talk with friends.

Even so, they eventually hit it off.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union began dating in 2009 (in secret)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went public with their relationship on July 17, 2010.

Once they had posed for photos at a benefit dinner, they went to further public events — showing some PDA on dates.

Clearly, things were going well for them.

After months together, they’d decided to reveal their romance.

However, a few years later, things hit a rough patch.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the NAACP Image Awards Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images For NAACP)

In January of 2013, they (temporarily) split

Gabrielle Union explained her brief split with Dwyane Wade because of their busy schedules.

This is a common (and often real) explanation for breakups, especially in the entertainment industry — where people are spending months filming our touring away from home.

The two reconciled within just a few months.

However, in November came a baby bombshell: during their hiatus, Wade had impregnated Aja Metoyerin (star of Basketball Wives).

That news, despite the complex feelings of it, did not drive them apart again.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade attend “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball” presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for NBC Universal)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union became engaged

On December 21 of 2013, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share the good news: “She said YES!!!”

As they would later share, Wade involved his children in the proposal, having them hold up signs that read “Will you marry us?” Wade’s children had been pushing for the two to marry for two years.

However, she turned to see Wade on one knee, presenting the ring (which you can see below).

As soon as she realized that this was not a prank by the children but a real proposal, she knew her answer: yes.

Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade on August 30, 2013

The couple held an intimate wedding in Miami, with close friends and family in attendance.

Gabrielle Union also became a stepmom to Dwyane Wade’s children.

On November 7, 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James, via surrogate, adding to their precious family.

As a couple, Union and Wade have also won over countless fans through their devotion to their role as parents. Not all celebrity parents are on their level.

Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Both are firm supporters of Zaya Wade

In February of 2020, Zaya Wade came out as transgender.

Both Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been firmly in her corner, giving her the sort of support that all children deserve — but not all receive.

Union and Wade have spoken in their own interviews and social media posts to affirm their love and support for Zaya, introducing her to fans. The family has also delved into advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

As Gabrielle Union tweeted for Zaya’s coming out:

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It’s OK to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend When We Gather: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy Curated by Dwyane Wade during Netflix is a Joke Fest at The Miracle Theater on May 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

What allows them to avoid a second Gabrielle Union divorce?

Both Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have reflected upon how they stay together despite obvious pain in their past.

For Wade, it’s about listening to his wife and supporting her as she pursues what she wants.

And for Union, it’s about not repeating the mistakes from their respective first marriages — and collaborating with each other. They “meet in the middle,” as she puts it.