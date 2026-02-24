Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Imprisoned For Sexually Assaulting a Man

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in October, Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, was sentenced to jail time following a probation violation in Wisconsin.

At the time, the nature of her violation was unclear.

Now, it seems that Chelsea has been accused of sexually assaulting a man.

News of Chelsea’s alleged misconduct comes courtesy of a report written by the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections and obtained by TMZ.

According to the report, Chelsea, 28, was driving a car when she reached into the backseat and groped the thigh and genitals of a male passenger.

The situation allegedly escalated when the man made it clear that he was not interested in Chelsea sexually.

After the victim “turned her down,” the report claims, Chelsea became upset and “began to drive erratically and not pay attention to the road.”

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Unfortunately, the incident resulted in yet another brush with the law for Rosie’s troubled daughter.

The corrections department report also noted that Chelsea “showed minimal advancement” in her court-ordered addiction treatment program.

Rosie has spoken openly about Chelsea’s struggles with substance abuse and mental illness over the years.

“My child Chelsea Celle – before addiction took over her life – I loved her then I love her now as she faces a scary future – prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family,” Rosie captioned a photo of a young Chelsea when she was arrested last year.

Rosie adopted Chelsea as a baby in 1997, but mother and daughter have been estranged for most of Chelsea’s adult years.

In January of 2025, Chelsea filed to change her last name in retaliation for being cut out of Rosie’s $80 million will.

Chelsea announced that she intended to use the name Neuens, which is the maiden name of her birth mother, Deanna Micoley.

The length of Chelsea’s sentence is unknown, and it’s not clear if she’s still behind bars or if she’s been released.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.