Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Sentenced to Jail Time Following Probation …

Rosie O’Donnell’s troubled daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, has been sentenced to time behind bars.

A Wisconsin judge made the decision earlier this week in response to Chelsea’s recent probation violation.

The nature of the violation and the amount of time Chelsea will be forced to serve are both unclear at this time.

Rosie O’Donnell attends the Friendly House “Stronger Together” 33rd annual awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on October 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old was sentenced to six years of probation in January following several arrests, most of which were related to her long battle with substance abuse.

“The facts surrounding this request have been staffed with the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Team and have been deemed sufficient grounds to warrant termination from the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program,” reads a statement issued by a Wisconsin judge on Wednesday, according to Page Six.

Chelsea O’Donnell’s legal troubles continue

Chelsea was arrested a total of three times in 2024.

Rosie O’Donnell attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefitting The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Fairmont Century Plaza on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In September 2024, she was detained in connection with a domestic dispute involving her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.

Several more brushes with the law followed, most of them directly or indirectly related to Chelsea’s drug use.

Following one recent incident, officers alleged that they found a meth pipe within reach of Chelsea’s young son.

Earlier today, Rosie paid tribute to her daughter with a moving Instagram post.

“My child Chelsea Celle – before addiction took over her life – I loved her then I love her now as she faces a scary future – prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family,” Rosie captioned a photo of a young Chelsea.

Several of the comic’s celebrity friends offered words of support and encouragement.

Many whose families have been torn apart by addiction shared their own stories in the comments.

Chelsea’s troubled life

Rosie adopted Chelsea as a baby in 1997, but mother and daughter have been estranged for most of Chelsea’s adult years.

US comedian and producer Rosie O’Donnell attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In January, Chelsea filed to change her last name in retaliation for being cut Rosie’s $80 million will.

Chelsea announced that she intended to use the name Neuens, which is the maiden name of her birth mother, Deanna Micoley.

Rosie has been at the center of an unexpected political controversy in recent months, following President Trump’s threat to revoke her citizenship.

The comic is a lifelong citizen who was born in the US, and is therefore ineligible to lose her citizenship.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

