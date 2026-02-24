Katherine Short, Daughter of Martin Short, Dead By Suicide at 42

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today.

Katherine Short, the daughter of beloved comic actor Martin Short, has passed away.

She was just 42 years old.

Actor Martin Short, his wife Nancy (L), and daughter Katherine pose with actress Goldie Hawn (L) at the after-party for “The Producers” at the Hollywood Palladium on May 29, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to a report from TMZ, Katherine died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the fire department arrived at Katherine’s Hollywood Hills home Monday, shortly after 6:40 pm on Monday to find that she had passed away.

Katherine was the daughter of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010 of ovarian cancer, after 30 years of marriage.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” reps for Martin said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

Katherine Short, Henry Short, Nancy Short, Martin Short and Oliver Short attend the after party for the opening night of “Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me” at Tavern on the Green on August 17, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

“The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

A graduate of NYU with a master’s from USC, Katherine dedicated her life to social work, primarily with an organization called Bring Change To Mind.

Along with her colleagues, she worked to break down stigmas associated with mental health issues.

The eldest of Martin’s three children, Katherine mostly steered clear of the spotlight, but she joined her father at occasional events and award shows over the years.

Martin is scheduled to perform with longtime collaborator Steve Martin in Minneapolis on Saturday, but it’s not clear at this time if the show will take place as scheduled.

This is the second tragedy for Martin in as many months, as his close friend and colleague Catherine O’Hara passed away unexpectedly in January.

Our thoughts are with the Short family as they begin to try and process this terrible tragedy.