Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Reported Missing In Georgia

We have troubling news to report out of the Atlanta area:

Lil Jon’s son Nathan Murray Smith — who is professionally known as DJ Young Slade — has reportedly gone missing.

And sources tell TMZ that the disappearance of the 28-year-old is an active police matter.

DJ Young Slade attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Slade — legal name Nathan Murray Smith — reportedly ran out of his home on foot earlier this week and hasn’t been seen since.

His family told police he doesn’t have a phone, and he may be disoriented and in need of help.

“Family and friends are concerned for his safety,” the Milton Police Department’s report reads.

Police did not provide any information regarding Slade’s possible reasons for fleeing his home on foot or where he may have been headed.

Slade — who is described as being 5’9″ and 150 pounds — was last seen near his home in Milton, Georgia, about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade (L) and Lil Jon perform onstage during 97.1 AMP RADIO’s Amplify 2014 concert at the Hollywood Palladium on March 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.)

Like his father, Slade is a hip hop DJ and producer.

The father-and-son duo have taken the stage together at numerous live events.

“The family is asking for privacy at this time,” a rep for Lil Jon said in a statement issued moments ago.

“We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.”

Officials are asking anyone who has seen Smith or has any information about Slade’s whereabouts to call the Milton Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (678) 297-6300 option 1.

We will continue to update you on this developing story as new information becomes available.