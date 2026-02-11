Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, James Van Der Beek has passed away following a long, courageous battle with colorectal cancer.

He was just 48 years old.

News of James’ passing came courtesy of his wife Kimberly:

James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T)

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” she wrote on Instagram.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

While no one has been more affected by James’ loss than his wife and six children, the beloved star touched countless lives during his tragically brief time on earth.

And many of his famous friends and colleagues have paid tribute to this one-of-a-kind talent:

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” wrote Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred on Buffy the Vampire Slayer the same time that James was headlining Dawson’s Creek (via Variety).

James Van Der Beek of “Bad Hair” attends the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F–k Cancer.”

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant,” fellow early 2000s icon Chad Michael Murray chimed in.

“We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

“I’m so devastated. He is and will always be family to me. Love you so much James. The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you,” wrote Emma Slater, who competed with James on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

“Love you, James. I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love,” wrote Paul Walter Hauser, who raised thousands for Van Der Beek’s cancer treatments.

“The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family. Thanks for the body of work and for being one of the good guys.”

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life.

When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath,” wrote James friend and fellow actor Stacy Kiebler.

“You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.”

Our thoughts go out to all of James’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.