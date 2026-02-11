Bad Bunny Instagram: Wiped Clean in Wake of Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bad Bunny is starting fresh.

In the wake of a Super Bowl performance that was lauded by anyone who isn’t a racist buffoon, the wildly popular singer surprised Instagram followers this week when he deleted ALL the posts in his account.

The feed is currently empty.

It’s not clear why.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Relatedly, meanwhile, Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) also deleted his profile picture, as well as unfollowed every profile with which he used to interact.

The only trace that the Puerto Rican native left was a link to his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in his bio.

Weird, right?

On Sunday night, the Grammy winner rocked an all-white outfit as he began his powerful performance inside of Levi’s Stadium with “Tití Me Preguntó” in a field of sugar canes … as background dancers filled the field behind him.

His set was a love letter to Puerto Rican culture, featuring older men playing dominoes, children sleeping on chairs at parties, village homes and people enjoying piragua treats.

It was seriously amazing. Unless you’re a sitting President who is constantly trying to ignore a culture war.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Donald Trump wrote over the weekend on social media.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World…

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best MÃºsica Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bad Bunny is an American citizen, of course.

He’s also the most downloaded artist on the planet and the most recent winner of Album of the Year at the Grammys.

The guy is quite talented, very well known and absolutely beloved.

“I have a lot of guests,” Bad Bunny said during the Apple Music press conference February 5, previewing his upcoming act and adding:

“It’s going to be my family, my friends and all the Latino community around the world that support me, the whole country. There’s so many people who support me around the world.”

