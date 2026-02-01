Erika Kirk Was ‘Praying to God’ She Was Pregnant at Time of Charlie …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been over four months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

His widow, Erika Kirk, is still making the media rounds in an effort to share her husband’s message and preserve his legacy.

And in a recent interview with Megyn Kelly, Erika revealed a heartbreaking aspect of her story that she had previously kept private.

Erika Kirk, the wife of the late conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk, attends the swearing-in ceremony of U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk reveals she had hoped to have more children by late husband

“You told me this in private — How many kids did you want to have?” Kelly asked.

“We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered,” Kirk replied, adding:

“Both of us were, we were really excited to just expand our family.”

“Oh, wow. I thought of that once,” Kelly said. “Whether it was meant to be or whether we’d get news like that.”

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected, at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

“I know,” a tearful Kirk replied. “I was like, oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.”

As was the case with her husband, Kirk’s brand relies heavily on her tendency to make the personal political, as well as her belief that the lifestyle of her choosing is the only one worth leading.

These tendencies were on full display during her conversation with Kelly, as she advised all women to start having children at an early age:

“So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, ‘Please, don’t put it off.’ Especially if you’re a young woman. Don’t put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work,” Kirk said.

Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, becomes emotional as she speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“You can never just go back to having children. And they grow so fast and so quickly, but I just, I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family.”

Of course, not everyone can afford to put off full-time employment, so Kirk’s advice might not be as universally useful as she believes it to be.

And as many have pointed out, Charlie Kirk frequently railed against the idea of women — especially mothers — working outside the home, so there’s an inherent irony in Erika’s decision to take on the role of CEO at Turning Point USA.

“Thank God you have the two. Thank God,” Kelly said in response to Kirk’s comments about her family.

“A boy and girl. I know,” Kirk told her.

“One day, they’ll find out. Right now they’re just little loves. But one day they’ll find out that they’re Charlie Kirk’s children and they’ll know what that means,” Kelly replied.

Erika has not revealed her immediate plans for Turning Point, but we’re sure she’ll make several more media appearances between now and the end of the year.